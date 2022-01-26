Longtime KVIA-TV G.M. Kevin Lovell to retire

EL PASO, Texas -- Longtime KVIA-TV general manager Kevin Lovell today announced his impending retirement at the end of May.

KVIA, the longtime dominant news leader serving El Paso and Las Cruces, is owned by News-Press & Gazette, a family-owned company based in St. Joseph, Missouri which today announced the promotion of current news director Brenda De Anda-Swann to KVIA general manager when Lovell retires.

"I am a lucky man. Few people retire from a TV station, in my case, a great one,” said Lovell. “My personal and professional families thank the Bradley family and NPG broadcast presidents, John Kueneke and Mike Meara for providing the resources and support to get the job done right.”

Lovell first arrived at KVIA in 1980 and has worked for companies that have owned KVIA for 39 of the 44 years of his broadcasting career. A lifelong Texas native, Lovell also served in various news capacities in three other television stations in Amarillo, San Antonio and El Paso. Lovell returned to KVIA in 1995 as news director and became KVIA general manager in 1999. He is a past board member of the Texas Association of Broadcasters (TAB) and served four years on the ABC Affiliate Board. The TAB has told Lovell he is currently the longest-serving commercial TV station general manager in Texas.

Under Lovell’s and De Anda-Swann’s leadership, ComScore ratings show KVIA/ABC-7 is by far the Borderland's choice for news.

De Anda-Swann arrived at KVIA in 1998 and has been the station’s news director for the past 13 years. She is a native of Mexico who graduated from the University of Texas at El Paso. Prior to becoming news director, she served as the station’s promotions director and assistant news director.

Brenda De Anda-Swann, incoming KVIA general manager

"It is an incredible honor --and responsibility-- to be entrusted with KVIA and its legacy," said De Anda-Swann. "It's a unique station with deep roots in the Borderland, and we are relentless in our commitment to viewers. I carry with me the dedication of those who've worked to make ABC-7 so successful over the years and look forward to taking on the challenges ahead."