Teenager taken to hospital with life-threatening stab wounds
EL PASO, Texas -- A 14-year-old boy was taken to the hospital with life-threatening stab wounds, according to the El Paso fire department.
A fire official said the boy arrived at the northeast campus of University Medical Center a little before 8 p.m. with two stab wounds to his buttock. The boy was then taken to UMC's main campus.
There is no information regarding how the boy was injured or if he was accompanied by anyone.
ABC 7 will continue to follow this story.
