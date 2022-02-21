El Paso police: Roommates handling firearms ends with one shot in chest by accident

EL PASO, Texas – A man was shot in the chest by his roommate by accident, according to El Paso police.

It happened Saturday morning in northeast El Paso on the 11,600 block of Dyer.

El Paso police say the injury was non-life-threatening. According to police, the victim said the shooting happened when the two were handling firearms.

El Paso police did not say if the roommate is facing any charges.