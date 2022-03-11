ABC-7 First Alert: Winter storm brings snow and rain

The ABC-7 First Alert continues as a winter storm brings rain and snow to the borderland. The cold started to sweep across the area Friday morning along with moisture producing rain and snow along with the breezy winds. You can always track the weather on your phone by downloading the KVIA Weather app: https://kvia.com/about-us/download-our-apps/

The system will track east late morning allowing the skies to clear.

The temperatures will run about 10 to 20 degrees cooler than yesterday. The weekend looks great with breezy winds and temperatures warming back up. Daylight Saving begins this weekend meaning we move the clock ahead one hour.

