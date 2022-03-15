Two men arrested in McCombs shooting; guns, drugs seized

EL PASO, Texas – El Paso police arrested two men in connection to a March 6 shooting at Barraza Park on McCombs.

Police say a fight left a 23-year-old man with gunshot wounds. He was treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

El Paso gang officers saw what they say was one of the offenders carrying a bag with rifles walk into a home at the 10400 block of Persephone on March 9.

The SWAT team responded to assist in the arrests of 20-year-old Alexander Ivan Villa and 22-year-old Christian Anthony Torres. Torres was booked on a $250,000 bond. Villa's bond was set at $150,000.

Police say in addition to four rifles, marijuana and narcotics were seized at the property.