Two men arrested in McCombs shooting; guns, drugs seized
EL PASO, Texas – El Paso police arrested two men in connection to a March 6 shooting at Barraza Park on McCombs.
Police say a fight left a 23-year-old man with gunshot wounds. He was treated for non-life-threatening injuries.
El Paso gang officers saw what they say was one of the offenders carrying a bag with rifles walk into a home at the 10400 block of Persephone on March 9.
The SWAT team responded to assist in the arrests of 20-year-old Alexander Ivan Villa and 22-year-old Christian Anthony Torres. Torres was booked on a $250,000 bond. Villa's bond was set at $150,000.
Police say in addition to four rifles, marijuana and narcotics were seized at the property.
Comments
2 Comments
A couple of Rhoades scholars if I ever saw one.
Most likely these are 2 high school dropouts thugs still living with their mommy.