Eastside stabbing; Police say victim uncooperative

EL PASO, Texas – A man was taken to the hospital after being stabbed.

El Paso police say the victim is being uncooperative, refusing to provide information about what happened.

Police responded to the 10700 block of Vista Del Sol around 10:50 a.m. Friday.

