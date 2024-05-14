Skip to Content
El Paso

Bobcat spotted on the roof of an East El Paso house

Published 11:46 AM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- With temperatures heating up in the Borderland, sightings of wildlife throughout the region are emerging.

A photo making waves on social media showing a large animal, which appears to be a bobcat, was captured at Butterfield Trail Golf Club last week.

Other photos show a family of deer crossing a busy street in Northeast El Paso.

ABC-7 spoke to an expert about the rise in wildlife in the area, watch ABC-7 at 5 and 6 to hear tips about approaching dangerous animals, and what other wildlife you can expect to see with this heat.

Brianna Perez

