Mexican cartel assassin sentenced to life in prison

EL PASO, Texas – Mario Iglesias-Villegas, known by various aliases including "Gream Reaper," was sentenced Thursday to life in prison for his role in the Sinaloa Cartel's operations.

The 37-year-old must also pay a $100,000 fine Federal officials say Iglesias-Villegas significant participant in the death of thousands of people in Ciudad Juarez from 2008 to 2011 Among those, Iglesias was convicted for his participation in the kidnapping and eventual murder of Horizon City resident Sergio Saucedo.

