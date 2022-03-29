Gov. Abbot, TEA announce funding adjustment to sustain in-person learning

AUSTIN, Texas -- Governor Greg Abbott and the Texas Education Agency announced changes to certain attendance reporting periods for school systems in Texas impacted Covid-19 by attendance rate declines.

"Providing this adjustment to the 2021-22 school year will ensure school systems have the funding they need to retain the best and brightest teachers and provide quality education to all public school students across Texas," said Governor Abbott. "We have made tremendous strides to return more of our students back to the classroom, and will continue in our efforts to do so."

The adjustment in operational minute requirements applies to the first four reporting periods of the current school year.

