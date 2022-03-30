Skip to Content
Truck driver killed in Hudspeth after crashing into another semi-trailer

HUDSPETH COUNTY -- One person was killed after crashing into the back of a semi-trailer about 5 miles west of Sierra Blanca.

Investigators say the crash happened Tuesday at 9:26 p.m. on I-10. According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, 31-year-old Erick Trejo-Orta of Mexico was driving a semi-trailer behind another semi-trailer driven by 40-year-old Jesus Daniel Sanchez of California.

Investigators say Trejo-Orta failed to control his speed and struck Sanchez's semi-trailer.

Trejo-Orta was pronounced dead at 10:02 p.m. Sanchez was treated and released.

Investigators say both drivers were wearing their seat belts and winds were high at the time of the crash.

