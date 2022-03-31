El Paso begins providing 2nd Covid-19 booster

EL PASO, Texas – The City of El Paso is now offering the second Covid-19 booster to eligible individuals.

The group includes certain immunocompromised individuals and those 50 years and older. The second dose will be administered four months after the first dose for those who received the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine.

The second dose of the Pfizer vaccine may be administered to certain immunocompromised individuals 12 years of age and older at least four months after receiving their first booster dose.

The second dose of the Moderna vaccine may be administered to certain immunocompromised individuals 18 years of age or older after their first booster dose.

Adults who received a primary vaccine and a booster dose of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine at least four months after receiving a second booster dose using an mRNA vaccine.

Call the Covid hotline for more information at (915) 212-6843 or visit epcovidvaccine.com.

The City has reopened its Alameda Covid-19 clinic.

Appointments are not required for vaccines or boosters but are recommended.

ABOUT THE COVID-19 CLINICS

The Ysleta Clinic will close on Sunday, April 3 and Monday, April 4, and relocate to 9341 Alameda. COVID-19 vaccinations, testing and flu shots will be available at the Alameda Clinic beginning Tuesday, April 5.

The City continues to provide testing and vaccines at the City’s COVID-19 Clinics at the following times, dates, and locations listed below:

Hours of Operation: LOCATIONS:

8 a.m. to 5 p.m. 220 S. Stanton (Corner of First and Stanton) (Vaccines Only)

Monday through Saturday 7380 Remcon (Testing and Vaccines)

9566 Railroad (Testing and Vaccines)

9341 Alameda (Testing and Vaccines) New Location

ABOUT TESTING

Appointments are required for testing and can be made by calling the COVID Hotline at 915-212-6843 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday.

Individuals can also get tested by any of the City’s testing partners listed on the City’s website at EPStrong.org.