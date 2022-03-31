Sunland Park Police Chief placed on administrative leave amid battery allegations

SUNLAND PARK, New Mexico -- Sunland Park City Manager Michael Martinez confirms to ABC-7 that Sunland Park Chief of Police Javier Guerra was placed on administrative leave.

The New Mexico Department of Public Safety confirms they are investigating allegations of battery involving the Chief and a person in Sunland Park police custody.

According to DPS officials, the alleged incident occurred on March 18, 2022.

The investigation is ongoing.

