UPDATE -- El Paso Fire Department crews knocked down the structure fire.

According to officials, the structure was under construction and no injuries reported.

An investigation is ongoing at this time.

El Paso, TEXAS -- 10 units from the El Paso Fire Department responded to a commercial structure fire at 9595 North Loop.

The fire broke out around 11:30 a.m. and no injures were reported.

