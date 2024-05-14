ABC-7 StormTrack Weather: Warm Tuesday, windy conditions

El PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Temperatures are staying on the warm side today with light winds.

Today we won't see much difference from yesterday's forecast. We will continue to see breezy to windy afternoons with warming temperatures through the week.

Throughout the region we are expecting to see highs reach the low 90s. This will bring temperatures to above average.

Winds will develop by afternoon to mid evening with gusts expected to reach 25-30 MPH which will bring us to a light wind.