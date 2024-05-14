Skip to Content
ABC-7 StormTrack Weather: Warm Tuesday, windy conditions

By
Updated
today at 6:24 AM
Published 5:52 AM

El PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Temperatures are staying on the warm side today with light winds.

Today we won't see much difference from yesterday's forecast. We will continue to see breezy to windy afternoons with warming temperatures through the week.

Throughout the region we are expecting to see highs reach the low 90s. This will bring temperatures to above average.

Winds will develop by afternoon to mid evening with gusts expected to reach 25-30 MPH which will bring us to a light wind.

Weather

Author Profile Photo

Sarah Coria

StormTrack Weather Forecaster

