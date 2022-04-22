El Paso business takes recycling to new level by repurposing construction materials

EL PASO, Texas -- Friday is Earth Day. Companies, like El Paso Recycling Inc., are working hard to become more environmentally friendly.

The company prides itself on being the region’s only construction demolition recycling facility. It's important to note the company is not related to the city's recycling program.

They partner with construction sites and collect anything that isn't hazardous material like wood, concrete, wallboard. Then the company turns that into products.

"The products that we're making, that we're keeping out of the landfill, are being repurposed into different types of soil amendments, dust control products, which in our area is extremely important," said Gilbert Garcia, vice president and chief operating officer. "We have a patented road repair product that we make from recycled roof shingles."

The company also makes mixed wood and playground mulch. Everyday the company works towards its mission of turning something that might seem like trash into something practical.

"We can give those products a second, third or fourth life without ever seeing the landfill," Garcia said. "We'd like to say we don't do a cradle to grave, we do a cradle to cradle to cradle to cradle because these products have that kind of durability."

Their products are available to anyone in the El Paso and New Mexico region.

To learn more about rates and how to partner with El Paso Recycling Inc., click here.