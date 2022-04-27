Man charged with firing gun outside bar, near police command center

EL PASO, Texas – Police arrested a 30-year-old man from Horizon Saturday for firing his weapon outside of a bar.

It happened at the 10700 block of Pebble Hills in east El Paso.

Officers with the Pebble Hills Regional Command could hear the shots from inside their station. Officers approached Christian Alexander Rodriguez, who was inside a black Dodge Truck.

Police say they asked him to show his hands and exit the truck. But police say Rodriguez only showed his left hand.

Police tried to pull Rodriguez out of the truck but said he tensed his body and refused to cooperate.

Rodriguez was charged with DWI, discharge of a firearm and unlawful carrying of a weapon.