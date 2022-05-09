First Mexican-born woman to fly into space in next Blue Origin launch
VAN HORN, Texas (KVIA) -- Blue Origin announced who will be part of its next flight into space Monday morning.
Among the crew members is Katya Echazarreta, the first Mexican-born woman to fly into space.
The crew members for the NS-21 mission include:
- Astronaut Evan Dick
- Electrical Engineer Katya Echazarreta
- Action Aviation Chairman Hamish Harding
- Civil Production Engineer Victor Correa Hespanha
- Dream Variation Ventures co-founder Jaison Robinson
- Insight Equity Victor Vescovo
This will be Blue Origin's fifth, crewed-flight. The New Shephard rocket takes off from the Blue Origin launch site just north of Van Horn.
