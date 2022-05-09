Skip to Content
First Mexican-born woman to fly into space in next Blue Origin launch

The Crew of New Shepard Mission NS-21.
VAN HORN, Texas (KVIA) -- Blue Origin announced who will be part of its next flight into space Monday morning.

Among the crew members is Katya Echazarreta, the first Mexican-born woman to fly into space.

The crew members for the NS-21 mission include:

  • Astronaut Evan Dick
  • Electrical Engineer Katya Echazarreta
  • Action Aviation Chairman Hamish Harding
  • Civil Production Engineer Victor Correa Hespanha
  • Dream Variation Ventures co-founder Jaison Robinson
  • Insight Equity Victor Vescovo

This will be Blue Origin's fifth, crewed-flight. The New Shephard rocket takes off from the Blue Origin launch site just north of Van Horn.

