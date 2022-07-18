El Paso Police: Driver’s seizure sparks dangerous chain of events along Lee Trevino

EL PASO, Texas -- A medical incident sent a driver jumping across lanes of traffic before finally crashing into another car, according to El Paso Police.

It happened Monday morning just before 10 a.m. near Trawood Dr.

According to police, a red car was going north on Lee Trevino Dr. when the driver suffered a seizure. The driver ended up going southbound, then collided with a truck.

Two men were inside the truck whose airbags deployed. Police say they suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the red car who suffered the seizure had to be extricated from the car using the jaws of life. He was taken to the hospital.