Investigators say they don't know why the man remained on the tracks but say no foul play is suspected.

The collision happened Saturday at 1:26 p.m. at El Paso St. and Franklin Ave.

EL PASO, Texas -- El Paso police say a man saw a train approaching before being struck.

