Police seek help in eastside pedestrian crash investigation

EL PASO, Texas -- A 64-year-old east El Paso man was hit by a car and left with serious injuries Tuesday.

Police are asking for the public's help finding the driver of a dark-colored sedan they say struck Jose Jones at 8:41 p.m.

Police say after hitting Jones, the driver turned right on Edgemere and fled the scene.

If you have any information that can help investigators, you're asked to call 915-832-4400. If you wish to remain anonymous, you can call Crime Stoppers of El Paso at 915-566-8477.

