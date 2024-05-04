Anti-war protest ruffles University of Michigan as demonstrations collide with graduation season

Protesters chanted anti-war messages and waved Palestinian flags during the University of Michigan’s commencement, as student demonstrations against the Israel-Hamas war collided with the annual pomp-and-circumstance of graduation ceremonies. The protest happened at the beginning of the event at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor. About 75 people, many wearing traditional Arabic kaffiyeh, marched up the main aisle chanting and holding signs. University officials said no arrests were made, and the protest didn’t seriously interrupt the event Saturday. Elsewhere Saturday, police detained protestors at the University of Virginia and students at Tufts broke up their campus encampment.

