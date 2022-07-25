Clint ISD welcomes back students after short summer break

CLINT, Texas -- More than 11,000 students enrolled in the Clint Independent School District are making their return to the classroom Monday morning.

Clint ISD is the first district in El Paso County to kick of the start of the 2022-2023 school year.

"It's an excitement when we get our students back and this year is no exception," said Superintendent Juan Martinez.

Martinez said the pandemic brought major challenges last school year despite a full return to the classroom. Attendance was extremely low and the transition to the school year wasn't easy.

"This year, we anticipate (the school year) to be more normal, and we're extremely excited for our students, our families to come back."

Martinez said the district is prioritizing building stronger relationships in the classroom with students and staff.

Also new this year, all students will be receiving free school supplies. Elementary school students will also be getting a free backpack.

New advancements in technology are also being made. All schools will now have their own interactive p.e. walls. Students in middle and high schools will also have the opportunity to use drones in the classroom.

There’s also new security technology. Martinez said all teachers will now have their own radio system, personal alarm, and more security cameras have been installed.

He said the district is prepared and ready when it comes to child safety.

"We can never guarantee 100 percent, but we can tell (parents) that we're doing everything we can far beyond what is required to make sure that our students are safe, and our staff is safe when they come to our schools," Martinez said.

