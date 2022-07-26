Inflation takes a bite out of your back-to-school shopping

EL PASO, Texas– Parents and students are getting ready for the new school year... but inflation is making the process more difficult.

According to the National Retail Federation, Total back-to-school spending is expected to match 2021’s record high of $37 billion. The federation said families with children in elementary through high school plan to spend an average of $864 on school items, approximately $15 more than last year.

As inflation continues to rise, 38% of consumers said they are cutting back on other spending areas to cover the cost of items for the upcoming school year, according to a survey released by the National Retail Federation and Prosper Insights & Analytics.

Back in the Borderland parents tell ABC-7 their expenses have significantly increased.

Many turning to cheaper alternatives like using left over supplies from the year before and some holding off until the tax free weekend to come on Friday, August 5 to Sunday, August 7.

School districts in the area have been trying to help parents with some expenses by holding school supply giveaways.

Clint ISD going as far as to provide school supplies for all students this 2022 school year.