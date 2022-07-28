Las Cruces High School student critically injured in shooting near Frenger Park

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico -- A 17-year-old Las Cruces High School student was critically injured after police say a meeting near Frenger park escalated into a confrontation.

According to police, the shooter fired one round at the victim. The teenager was taken to University Medical Center in El Paso in critical condition.

Police say the teenager was meeting with other young men at the park shortly after 4 p.m.

Police believe the shooter left the scene in a white SUV. They are asking anyone with information to call police at (575) 526-0795.