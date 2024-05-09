US utility pledges more transparency after lack of notice it empowered CEO to make plant decisions

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The nation’s largest public utility pledged to be more transparent after it took months to disclose that a general budget vote by its board last year also gave the CEO the final decision over several proposed natural gas power plants. The Tennessee Valley Authority’s board announced the changes Thursday during its quarterly meeting. The decision followed an August meeting in which the board cast the budget vote that quietly gave President and CEO Jeff Lyash the final say over the projects, including the replacement of the aging coal-fired Kingston Fossil Plant with a natural gas plant. But advocates say those provisions wouldn’t be made known until several months later, when documents with specific details were released.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.