Skip to Content
Top Stories
By
Updated
today at 12:11 PM
Published 12:03 PM

Trump-era “Remain in Mexico” policy ends

KVIA

EL PASO, Texas– On Monday, U.S. Department of Homeland Security said it has ended the Migrant Protection Protocols (MPP) program. The Trump-era policy required asylum-seekers to wait in Mexico for hearings in U.S. immigration court.

This came after the Northern District of Texas lifted the injunction that required DHS to reimplement the policy.

Dhs said individuals are no longer being newly enrolled in MPP, and individuals currently in MPP in Mexico will be disenrolled when they return for their next scheduled court date.

They also said individuals disenrolled from MPP will continue their removal proceedings in the United States.

Back in the Borderland, migrant encounters at Southwest land borders are seeing an increase from last year.

According to data by the U.S. Customs and Border Protection, the latest data from Fiscal year 2022 southwest encounters have already surpassed the total of last year's encounters. 

The latest data shows encounters are by 11,000 this year, as of June.

Article Topic Follows: Top Stories
Author Profile Photo

Brianna Perez

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content