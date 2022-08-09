Trump-era “Remain in Mexico” policy ends

EL PASO, Texas– On Monday, U.S. Department of Homeland Security said it has ended the Migrant Protection Protocols (MPP) program. The Trump-era policy required asylum-seekers to wait in Mexico for hearings in U.S. immigration court.

This came after the Northern District of Texas lifted the injunction that required DHS to reimplement the policy.

Dhs said individuals are no longer being newly enrolled in MPP, and individuals currently in MPP in Mexico will be disenrolled when they return for their next scheduled court date.

They also said individuals disenrolled from MPP will continue their removal proceedings in the United States.

Back in the Borderland, migrant encounters at Southwest land borders are seeing an increase from last year.

According to data by the U.S. Customs and Border Protection, the latest data from Fiscal year 2022 southwest encounters have already surpassed the total of last year's encounters.

The latest data shows encounters are by 11,000 this year, as of June.