Man, teenager charged with string of west El Paso business burglaries

EL PASO, Texas -- Two males in custody for an unrelated offense were matched to surveillance photo images related to a string of burglaries in west El Paso, according to El Paso police.

Police say 17-year-old Jacob Perez was arrested for the burglaries that spanned between July 6 and July 29. Perez is charged with 15 counts of burglary of a building.

A 16-year-old was charged with three counts of burglary of a building.

Police say the businesses were broken into by smashing the storefront's windows, usually with a skateboard.

According to investigators, cash registers were broken into, money stolen, and several thousand dollars in damage was caused to the businesses.

Perez was booked into the El Paso County Detention Center, the 16-year-old was turned over to the Juvenile Probation Department.