Skip to Content
Top Stories
By
Updated
today at 6:46 PM
Published 5:32 PM

String of burglaries target several stores in west El Paso

Thomas Hermosillo

EL PASO, Texas -- Several stores near the Resler Marketplace were broken into and vandalized overnight Friday.

A partner for the Jamba Juice Store tells ABC-7 that surveillance video showed two men breaking in through the front window of his store.

Thomas Hermosillo says the men flipped registers, took employee tip money and rummaged through the back of the store.

Hermosillo says the men met with a female at the back of the store.

He says other stores in the area appear to have been hit.

He estimates he's out $1,500 due to the damage.

Article Topic Follows: Top Stories
Author Profile Photo

David Gonzalez

ABC-7’s digital content director

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content