String of burglaries target several stores in west El Paso

EL PASO, Texas -- Several stores near the Resler Marketplace were broken into and vandalized overnight Friday.

A partner for the Jamba Juice Store tells ABC-7 that surveillance video showed two men breaking in through the front window of his store.

Thomas Hermosillo says the men flipped registers, took employee tip money and rummaged through the back of the store.

Hermosillo says the men met with a female at the back of the store.

He says other stores in the area appear to have been hit.

He estimates he's out $1,500 due to the damage.