EL PASO, Texas -- El Paso police say a 22-year-old woman stole a car and handgun before crashing into a home on the eastside and getting into an argument with the homeowner Saturday.

Police arrested 22-year-old Divine Tarin of east El Paso. Police say Tarin crashed the stolen vehicle at the 11000 block of Vere Leasure.

She's been charged with burglary of a habitation, theft of a firearm, and possession of a controlled substance.