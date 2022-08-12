Former U.S. Marshal warns against travel to Juárez

EL PASO, Texas -- A former U.S. Marshal is warning borderland residents against traveling to Ciudad Juárez as a wave of violence led to a series of violent attacks on businesses leaving 11 dead and 12 other injured.

Robert Almonte told ABC-7 that the close proximity is one of many reasons el pasoans should pay attention to what's happening just across the border.

He says El Paso is a big corridor for illegal activity - such as drug trafficking - to make its way inside the U.S.

Almonte thinks there is a natural connection with rival gangs battling each other to gain control of territory. Officials in Juárez have said the violence stems from a prison fight between rival gangs.

Almonte said this is something all El Pasoans need to be aware of because sudden acts of violence could happen in the future…

"People in El Paso need to be extremely aware and concerned with what's going on in Juárez. I mean it's just the border that separates us and you never know what's gonna happen in Juárez,” Almonte said. “I will not rule out the possibility that this can happen again very soon and if it does it could even be worse than what happened yesterday."

Almonte says those considering travel across the border should only do so if it is absolutely necessary.