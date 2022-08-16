El Paso Mansion party events “temporarily canceled by court order”

EL PASO, Texas -- The party's over, at least for a few weeks, for a home in far east El Paso that the El Paso County Attorney's office alleges is being used to host for-profit parties.

The County Attorney's Office obtained a court order to temporarily shut down the so-called "Mansion Party" business.

The County Attorney's Office alleges unlawful activities have occurred there since April, including the sale of drugs, consumption of alcohol by minors, prostitution, and aggravated assaults.

The property is located on 5081 Fort Defiance. According to officials, there are two defendants in the lawsuit, Mansion Promotions and GMT promotions. According to court documents, the defendants use social media for advertising parties that charge admission.

The temporary restraining order will be in effect through at least August 29 at 1 p.m. According to the order, defendants must post on all social media platforms used to advertise their events the following: "NOTICE events held at the Mansion at 5081 Fort Defiance Drive El Paso, Texas 79938 are temporarily cancelled by court order” and remain posted and visible until further order of the court."

The order also instructs records and documents from April 2019 to the present to be preserved.

