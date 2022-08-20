USO lounge to close at the El Paso International Airport

EL PASO, Texas –The United Service Organization (USO) is now planning on closing their lounge at the El Paso International Airport.

The lounge provided by USO, a nonprofit-charitable corporation, provides members of the United States Armed Forces and their families, a place to relax and included activities and like pool and video games, as well as snacks.

USO Regional President Gary Cole said the center at the airport is seeing less foot traffic than usual, with a 75% decline.

With renovation projects underway at the airport, Cole said now is the best time to make the change. He said they are now turning their focus to expanding other programs at their 5 other locations in Fort Bliss U.S. Army post.

Not only is the USO having trouble with foot traffic at the lounge, but also, getting volunteers to keep the organization running.

“Our relationship is and remains as important as ever in supporting those who come through Fort Bliss and the surrounding locations,” said Cole.

USO has not said when the lounge will be officially closed.

If you would like to sign up to volunteer you can visit their website at https://elpaso.uso.org/