Attorney calls for El Paso District Attorney’s removal from office, files petition

EL PASO, Texas -- A local attorney filed a petition to remove El Paso District Attorney Yvonne Rosales from office for what he called ineptitude.

Defense attorney Omar Carmona filed the 8-page document at the district clerk's office downtown. He alleges that Rosales has put the community in danger by her office's lack of filing cases, allowing for 375 pre-indictment cases to be dismissed and the recent loss of prosecutors in the Walmart shooting case.

We reached out to the district attorney's office for comment soon after we learned of the filing and have not heard back.

The embattled district attorney has been recently criticized by some for allowing hundreds of cases to be dismissed. ABC-7 reported the dismissal proceedings last week.

Rosales has also been in the news recently for firing the lead prosecutor on the Walmart shooting case, John Briggs.

"Our community is not safe something has to be done now," Carmona said. "This just boils down to ineptitude."

