today at 6:54 PM
Public Defender’s Office files 600 cases for dismissal hearings

EL PASO, Texas -- ABC-7 has learned the El Paso Public Defender's office filed 616 cases for possible dismissal today because the District Attorney's Office has not indicted the accused. 

The hearings may start as soon as Monday. Just last week, a magistrate judge had to dismiss 375 because DA Rosales did not indict the cases within the specified time.

DA Yvonne Rosales said last week that she planned to re-indict those cases. ABC-7 will continue to seek comment from Rosales.

