Roadway outside bridge on US 180 north of Silver City collapses due to extreme runoff

NMDOT

SILVER CITY, New Mexico -- According to the New Mexico Department of Transportation, a roadway just before the bridge at mile marker 92, has collapsed. 

The roadway was undermined by extreme runoff and ultimately collapsed on Tuesday evening. 

US 180 will be closed in both directions at milepost 92, and all traffic will be turned around back to Silver City or Cliff.

For current traffic conditions, click here or call 511.

