Uvalde school police chief’s fate could be decided today at a school board meeting

The fate of Uvalde School District Police Chief Pete Arredondo will be decided during a termination hearing today.

Arredondo was placed on unpaid leave following his highly-criticized handling of the massacre at Robb Elementary School that left 19 children and two teachers dead. Responding officers did not enter the classroom to confront the shooter until more than an hour after the shooting began. A move that some law enforcement experts say could have cost lives.

Officials say Arredondo was the on-scene commander during the shooting but he disputes that, saying he did not believe he was in charge. Arredondo was scheduled to be dismissed on July 23rd but, as the school system's superintendent pushed for his firing, Arredondo's attorney asked for more time.