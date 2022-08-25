Fort Bliss soldier faces federal firearms charges; accused of 3D printing gun parts, dealing without license

FORT BLISS, Texas -- A 25-year-old Fort Bliss soldier has been indicted on federal firearms charges. Grant Lee Mosley is accused of making and dealing firearms without a firearms license.

According to the El Paso FBI Field Office, Mosley was manufacturing 3-D printed auto sears that would convert a semi-automatic firearm system into a fully automatic one.

Officials say Mosley advertised and sold the conversion devices and auto sears on a social media platform across the U.S.

The multi-agency investigation which led to the indictment consisted of the FBI El Paso Field Office, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives-El Paso Field Office, the U.S. Army Criminal Investigation Division, and the U.S. Postal Inspection Service El Paso Field and New Jersey Field Offices.

“Reducing violent crime in our community and throughout our country is a priority of the FBI,” said FBI El Paso Special Agent in Charge Jeffrey R. Downey. “The collaborative work from multiple FBI Field Offices, ATF, USPIS, and Army CID, to disrupt the manufacturing and selling of these devices will ensure these illegal parts do not get into the hands of individuals who want to commit violent acts in our communities.”