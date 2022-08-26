Skip to Content
Woman stabbed in lower valley El Paso apartment complex

UPDATE: Police say the stabbing call occurred at 12:47 p.m. at 9133 Kernel Circle at the San Montego apartments. One person was taken to the hospital. The investigation is ongoing.

EL PASO, Texas -- A woman in her 20s was stabbed this afternoon at a lower valley apartment complex, according to first responders.

The call came out around 1 p.m. The location appears to be the San Montego Apartments.

The location appears to be an apartment complex off Zaragoza.

ABC-7 has a crew at the scene. According to early reports, there is an ongoing search for a suspect in the area.

David Gonzalez

ABC-7’s digital content director

