El Paso’s Catholic Bishop Mark Seitz tests positive for COVID

"Bishop Seitz asks for your prayers for a speedy recovery to anyone who is suffering with this virus. He stresses the need for those that have not received the vaccine, to get vaccinated. It could be the difference between a mild infection, and a serious one," read a statement from the Diocese.

Bishop Seitz is resting at home in quarantine.

According to the Diocese, Bishop Seitz is experiencing a sore throat, mild congestion, cough and a low-grade fever.

EL PASO, Texas -- The Catholic Diocese of El Paso reports Bishop Mark Seitz has tested positive for COVID-19.

