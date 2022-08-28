Skip to Content
Published 10:00 AM

Abbott plant resuming production of popular baby formula

(CNN NEWSCOURCE) STURGIS, Michigan - The factory that many blame for the infant formula shortage has resumed production of Similac, according to CNN.

It is the first time the popular infant formula has been back in production since February of this year.

The Abbott plant in Sturgis, Michigan was originally closed after an FDA inspection detected a potentially deadly bacteria.

An attempt to re-start production this summer was hampered when the factory flooded during severe thunderstorms.

Abbott believes it will take about six weeks for the new formula to begin shipping to retailers.

Samuel Harasimowicz

