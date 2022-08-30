El Paso County Commissioners lower tax rate by 9.34%
EL PASO, Texas -- El Paso County Commissioners approved a "no new revenue" tax rate for the fiscal year 2023 on Monday.
Citing economic challenges and the long-term effects of COVID-10, El Paso County Judge Ricardo Samaniego said any kind of relief would help make our community better and stronger in the future.
The tax rate was lowered from $0.470181 to $0.426289 per $100 of property valuation.
That's a 9.34% reduction. The County's tax rate makes up about a15% of the total property tax dollar collected in El Paso County.