El Paso High SAT tests reported seen “blowing around on Mesa street”

EL PASO, Texas -- ABC-7 received an audio recording stating that SAT test sheets were scattered along Mesa street on Saturday.

The recording stated the test sheets were part of a shipment meant to go to the College Board for grading and university admission.

“The incident has been reported to UPS and College Board, and we’re anxiously awaiting their guidance,” the recording says.

El Paso High School seniors took the test on Oct. 27 and were later dropped off at a UPS facility for delivery.

ABC-7 reached out to the school district to see how many students were affected by the mishap and what they could expect.