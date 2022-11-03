Lead attorney in the Walmart shooter case withdraws “effective immediately”

EL PASO, Texas -- Curtis Cox, the lead prosecutor in the Walmart shooter case has withdrawn from the case, according to a letter obtained by ABC-7.

In a letter to Judge Sam Medrano, Cox says, "While it is not the practice of Assistant District Attorneys in the 34th Judicial District to formally withdraw from specific cases, I am hereby doing so in regard to the

above-referenced matter, effective immediately."

Cox says all communications and filings should be directed to District Attorney Yvonne Rosales.

ABC-7 reached out to the 409th District Court and the District Attorney's Office for comment. We have yet to hear back. There is a gag order in place for this case.

