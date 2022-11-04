Last day of early voting in Texas, New Mexico early voting ends Saturday

EL PASO, Texas -- Friday is the last day for early voting in Texas. Polls can be cast at early voting locations around El Paso until 7 p.m. Friday, but some locations close earlier.

Early voting in New Mexico continues Saturday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. The Doña Ana County Government Center's early voting on Saturday ends 1 hour earlier at 6 p.m.

Early voting in Texas began October 24. As of Thursday, over 86,000 El Pasoans voted early, with just under 54,000 votes cast in just the first week, according to the El Paso County Elections Department.

Early votes were cast either by mail or in person at El Paso County's various early voting locations.

For more information on early voting and voting on November 8, visit ABC-7's Your Voice, Your Vote Voter Guide.