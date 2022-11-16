Bob Yacone dies; had been hospitalized following shootout with deputies after he reportedly shot wife

DOÑA ANA COUNTY, New Mexico -- Bob Yacone, the co-owner of a local Italian restaurant charged with first-degree murder in his wife's shooting death, died Wednesday morning, following weeks of being in critical condition.

The Doña Ana County Sheriff's Office says it was informed of Yacone's death by the Medical Examiner's Office.

Back in September, Yacone was accused in the shooting death of Kimberly Yacone at their home in Picacho Hills.

Doña Ana County Sheriff's deputies responded to the shooting. After entering the home, Yacone got into a shootout with deputies. That resulted in his injuries. He was taken to a hospital in El Paso where he was last reported as recovering.