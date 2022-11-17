FDA Combats Deadly Bacteria In Baby Formula

The FDA is working on a plan to fight bacterial illnesses caused by contaminated baby formula.

The agency wants a bacterial infection called cronobacter added to the CDC's list of reportable diseases. That would require doctors to notify officials of any cases.

Two infants who consumed powdered formula from Abbott Nutrition last year developed cronobacter and died.

That resulted in Abbott's production facility in Sturgis, Michigan being shut down, triggering a nationwide formula shortage.