Skip to Content
Top Stories
By
New
Published 7:59 AM

FDA Combats Deadly Bacteria In Baby Formula

The FDA is working on a plan to fight bacterial illnesses caused by contaminated baby formula.

The agency wants a bacterial infection called cronobacter added to the CDC's list of reportable diseases. That would require doctors to notify officials of any cases.

Two infants who consumed powdered formula from Abbott Nutrition last year developed cronobacter and died.

That resulted in Abbott's production facility in Sturgis, Michigan being shut down, triggering a nationwide formula shortage.

Article Topic Follows: Top Stories

Noelia Gonzalez

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content