No further information has been released at this time.

During that investigation police said the officer was assaulted.

Police responded to a call at 2 am of a fight involving weapons.

It happened at 207 Cincinnati street in west El Paso.

EL PASO, Texas- Crimes against persons detectives are investigating an assault of an El Paso Police officer.

