Early morning shooting at UTEP parking garage

EL PASO, Texas - One person was injured in a shooting that happened at a public parking garage on UTEP's campus early Sunday morning, according to a spokesman from the El Paso Police Department.

The shooting at happened at the parking garage at 100 E Glory Road, at around 12:40 a.m..

The person's injuries were considered minor, according to first responders.

The spokesman from police also stated that at least one person is in custody, but that could change since the investigation is on going.

The initial call came in as "shots heard", according to first responders