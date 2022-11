DOHA, Qatar - The U.S. men's national team defeated Iran 1-0 Tuesday to secure a spot in the second round of the FIFA World Cup.

The lone U.S. goal was scored by Christian Pulisic late in the first half and held on to its lead to win its first game of the tournament.

The U.S. advances as second place in Group B, behind England. The U.S. will now face the Netherlands in the Knockout stage, the game will take place on Saturday, Dec. 3, at 8 a.m.