today at 5:30 PM
Published 4:50 PM

Dog accidentally sent through X-ray at airport

MADISON, Wisconsin -- A dog was accidentally sent through the X-ray at the Madison, Wisconsin airport this week, according to the Transportation Security Administration.

The TSA Great Lakes Twitter account advises travelers that when traveling with any animal, to notify their airline and know their rules.

You should remove your pet from the bag at the checkpoint, and send all items, including the empty carrier, to be screened in the machine.

The TSA included a video on how to travel with your pet.

David Gonzalez

ABC-7’s digital content director

