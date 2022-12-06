Dog accidentally sent through X-ray at airport

MADISON, Wisconsin -- A dog was accidentally sent through the X-ray at the Madison, Wisconsin airport this week, according to the Transportation Security Administration.

The TSA Great Lakes Twitter account advises travelers that when traveling with any animal, to notify their airline and know their rules.

You should remove your pet from the bag at the checkpoint, and send all items, including the empty carrier, to be screened in the machine.

A dog was accidentally sent through the X-ray @MSN_Airport this week. When traveling with any animal, notify your airline & know their rules. At the checkpoint, remove your pet from the bag and send all items, including the empty carrier, to be screened in the machine. (1/2) pic.twitter.com/JLOStCDsir — TSA_GreatLakes (@TSA_GreatLakes) December 6, 2022

The TSA included a video on how to travel with your pet.